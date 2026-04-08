8 April 2026
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Azerbaijan gymnasts complete final preparations ahead of European Championships - PHOTO/VIDEO

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8 April 2026 10:25
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Azerbaijan gymnasts complete final preparations ahead of European Championships - PHOTO/VIDEO

Team targets medals and qualification spots in Portimao as competition begins

Azerbaijan’s trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling teams have completed their final training sessions ahead of the European Championships, which begin on April 8 in Portimao, İdman.Biz reports from Portugal.

The preparations took place at the Portimao Arena, where the competition will run until April 12. Over two days of training, the main focus was on adapting to both the venue and local conditions. While the first session proved challenging, athletes showed clear improvement, with head coach Adil Huseynzade expressing satisfaction with the team’s readiness after the final adjustments were made.

On the opening day, Azerbaijan will be represented across multiple disciplines, including junior trampoline events, senior men’s tumbling, and double mini-trampoline competitions for both men and women. The day will conclude with the official opening ceremony.

This year’s European Championships carry additional significance, serving as a qualification event for the 2027 European Games. The tournament will also feature the U21 trampoline category for the first time, with athletes competing in both individual and mixed events. Azerbaijan will be represented by a 23-strong squad, with several gymnasts competing in multiple disciplines.

Seljan Mahsudova leads the team in trampoline, having made history as Azerbaijan’s first female Olympic trampolinist in 2024 and consistently performing at a high level on the international stage. In tumbling, Azerbaijan arrives as one of the main contenders, holding reigning world and European titles.

Among the standout names are world champion Mikhail Malkin and Tofig Aliyev. Malkin, a multiple European champion, recently won a World Cup stage in Baku, while Aliyev is known for his groundbreaking routines, including a historic triple somersault with triple twist. Both athletes are expected to be among the favourites for gold.

With strong medal prospects and qualification on the line, Azerbaijan’s athletes will be aiming to deliver top performances over the next five days in Portimao.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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