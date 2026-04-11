11 April 2026
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Mahsudov siblings lead Azerbaijan into European Championship finals

Gymnastics
News
11 April 2026 17:55
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Mahsudov siblings lead Azerbaijan into European Championship finals

Azerbaijan’s trampoline team enjoyed a major breakthrough at the European Championships in Portimao, with siblings Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov both reaching the senior individual final and strengthening the country’s presence on the continental stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz from Portugal, Mahsudova’s qualification also secured her a quota place for the 2027 European Games in Istanbul. Mahsudov had already earned his spot for the same event a day earlier, alongside Huseyn Abbasov, after the pair advanced to the final in synchronised trampoline.

In total, Azerbaijan have now claimed three quota places for the European Games 2027 in trampoline, underlining the team’s growing strength in the discipline. The results in Portimao highlight a new generation of athletes capable of competing at the highest European level.

There was further success in the junior competition, where Ammar Bakhshaliyev advanced to the individual final, adding to the country’s overall presence in decisive stages across categories.

With finals and medals still to be contested, Azerbaijan remain firmly in the spotlight at the championships, with multiple athletes continuing to compete across trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling events.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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