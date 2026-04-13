Azerbaijan gymnasts claim bronze at international aerobics tournament in Bratislava

Azerbaijan’s aerobics gymnasts have delivered a successful performance at an international tournament held in Bratislava, Slovakia, continuing the country’s steady progress in the discipline, Idman.Biz reports.

According to information released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the trio of Leyla Bejanova, Khadija Guliyeva and Arzu Aghayeva impressed with a well-executed routine, earning a total of 17.333 points.

That score was enough to secure third place and a bronze medal, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing presence in international aerobics gymnastics competitions and reinforcing the depth of talent within the national programme.

The result adds to a series of consistent performances by Azerbaijani gymnasts on the European stage, as the country continues to invest in development across multiple disciplines of the sport.