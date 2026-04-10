11 April 2026
EN

Historic day for Azerbaijan at European Championships - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal - VIDEO

Gymnastics
News
10 April 2026 17:35
42
Historic day for Azerbaijan at European Championships - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal

The second day of competition at the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling concluded on April 9 in Portimão, delivering a series of historic achievements for Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz from Portugal, Azerbaijani athletes secured qualification to the next stage in all disciplines and set several national records in the process.

Trampoline

In the senior women’s event, Seljan Mahsudova advanced to the semi-finals.

In the men’s competition, Azerbaijan celebrated a historic breakthrough as Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov both reached the semi-finals – the first time two Azerbaijani athletes have achieved this at a European Championship.

The men’s team, consisting of Magsud Mahsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Ali Niftaliyev and Mehti Aliyev, also made history by qualifying for the team final for the first time. The quartet finished fifth in qualification, ahead of teams such as Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

In the U-21 category, Nijat Mirzayev progressed to the semi-finals.

Double mini-trampoline

Azerbaijan’s junior team - Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Omar Gasimli, Nikita Kolesnikov and Farkhad Mustafayev – reached the European Championship team final for the first time in history.

Individually, Ammar Bakhshaliyev also advanced to the semi-finals, having already secured a place in the trampoline semi-finals the previous day.

Tumbling

The Azerbaijani junior tumbling team, featuring Ilham Masimov, Senan Rzazade and Riad Javadov, qualified for the team final.

The competition will run until April 12, with Azerbaijan now set to compete for medals across multiple disciplines.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal
8 April 16:31
Gymnastics

Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal - VIDEO

Inside Azerbaijan’s preparations in Portimao as team adapts, bonds and targets medals
Luis Arrais: "Azerbaijan have strong athletes and a good federation" - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal
8 April 12:24
Gymnastics

Luis Arrais: "Azerbaijan have strong athletes and a good federation" - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal

Portuguese gymnastics chief praises Azerbaijan’s progress ahead of the European Championships in Portimao
Azerbaijan gymnasts complete final preparations ahead of European Championships - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 April 10:25
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan gymnasts complete final preparations ahead of European Championships - PHOTO/VIDEO

Team targets medals and qualification spots in Portimao as competition begins
Barbara Domingos: “Azerbaijan offers excellent conditions for preparation” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENT
4 April 16:30
Gymnastics

Barbara Domingos: “Azerbaijan offers excellent conditions for preparation” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENT

Idman.biz speaks with one of Brazil’s leading rhythmic gymnasts
AGF Trophy continues in Baku as gymnasts compete across multiple disciplines - PHOTO/VIDEO
4 April 14:25
Gymnastics

AGF Trophy continues in Baku as gymnasts compete across multiple disciplines - PHOTO/VIDEO

International rhythmic gymnastics event brings together athletes from 15 countries
Young Azerbaijani gymnast targets improvement after confident AGF Trophy start
3 April 15:07
Gymnastics

Young Azerbaijani gymnast targets improvement after confident AGF Trophy start

Azada Atakishiyeva pleased with performances but aims to correct mistakes ahead of finals in Baku

Most read

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO
8 April 17:57
World football

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

Supporters find cheaper and more festive way to travel for Champions League tie against Real Madrid
Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray
8 April 15:12
World football

Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Argentine striker launches outspoken response as contract uncertainty adds to pressure
Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death
8 April 09:55
World football

Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death

Atletico Madrid manager recalls personal memories and lasting influence of iconic Romanian
Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach
8 April 11:49
Football

Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach

FIFA president honours Romanian icon and offers condolences to family