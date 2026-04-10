Historic day for Azerbaijan at European Championships - İDMAN.BİZ from Portugal - VIDEO

The second day of competition at the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling concluded on April 9 in Portimão, delivering a series of historic achievements for Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz from Portugal, Azerbaijani athletes secured qualification to the next stage in all disciplines and set several national records in the process.

Trampoline

In the senior women’s event, Seljan Mahsudova advanced to the semi-finals.

In the men’s competition, Azerbaijan celebrated a historic breakthrough as Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov both reached the semi-finals – the first time two Azerbaijani athletes have achieved this at a European Championship.

The men’s team, consisting of Magsud Mahsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Ali Niftaliyev and Mehti Aliyev, also made history by qualifying for the team final for the first time. The quartet finished fifth in qualification, ahead of teams such as Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

In the U-21 category, Nijat Mirzayev progressed to the semi-finals.

Double mini-trampoline

Azerbaijan’s junior team - Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Omar Gasimli, Nikita Kolesnikov and Farkhad Mustafayev – reached the European Championship team final for the first time in history.

Individually, Ammar Bakhshaliyev also advanced to the semi-finals, having already secured a place in the trampoline semi-finals the previous day.

Tumbling

The Azerbaijani junior tumbling team, featuring Ilham Masimov, Senan Rzazade and Riad Javadov, qualified for the team final.

The competition will run until April 12, with Azerbaijan now set to compete for medals across multiple disciplines.