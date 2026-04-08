8 April 2026
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Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal - VIDEO

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8 April 2026 16:31
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Pink arena, training with gymnasts and European Championships kick off – report from Portugal

The European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling get under way today, April 8, in Portimao, Portugal. Reporting on site for Idman.Biz alongside the Azerbaijani delegation, I had the chance to follow the team’s final preparations and see how they approached one of the key events of the season.

For Azerbaijan’s squad, Portugal feels almost like a second home. The country regularly hosts major gymnastics events, and many of the athletes are already familiar with the environment. Portimao itself is calm and sunny, though the weather can be unpredictable – warm ocean swims during the day often give way to sudden evening rain.

Within the team, the atmosphere is relaxed and positive. Despite competing in different disciplines, the athletes stay close, joke with each other and offer constant support. Their first impressions of the arena added a new layer to the experience. Before receiving accreditation, we even managed to visit a nearby fair, where Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev was seen capturing moments on smart glasses with a built-in camera – perhaps something fans will soon see on social media.

The competition hall immediately stands out with its unusual light pink design, creating a soft and almost surreal backdrop that contrasts with the blue trampolines and equipment. While visually striking for spectators, it remains to be seen how much attention athletes will pay to it once competition begins.

The first training session was largely about adaptation – getting used to the lighting, the layout and the apparatus. After a short break at the hotel, the trampoline team regrouped for what coaches described as a “relaxation session”. Light running and warm-ups followed, and in a rare moment, I even joined the training. Opportunities like this are uncommon for journalists, and while it might sound impressive, my attempt ended somewhere between enthusiasm and the first set of push-ups.

On the eve of competition, the atmosphere shifted. The sense of anticipation became more noticeable, even if the team remained composed. Training sessions felt smoother, with athletes showing greater confidence as they adjusted to the venue.

There was also time to explore the arena further, including a short media tour organised by local staff. Conversations with representatives of European Gymnastics and the Portuguese federation highlighted the respect Azerbaijan’s athletes command internationally – a recognition of their consistent results on the global stage.

Now, with competition day here, the focus sharpens. Coaches admit that every tournament brings nerves, no matter the experience. The opening day will see junior trampoline athletes in action, along with the start of the senior men’s tumbling events, before concluding with the official opening ceremony.

Idman.Biz will continue to follow the action closely as the European Championships run through April 12.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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