Baku hosts international AGF Trophy

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in rhythmic gymnastics has officially begun in Baku.

Athletes from 16 countries will compete in the event, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament includes both all-around and individual competitions.

The morning session features junior gymnasts performing with the hoop and ball, followed by senior athletes competing in the same disciplines. Additionally, group exercise teams will showcase their routines with five hoops as part of the all-around event.

The tournament, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on March 30.

Idman.biz