World Cup champion: "We did it!"

"Although we had successful performances before, we never quite reached the place we deserved."

These were the words of Azerbaijani gymnast Madina Mustafayeva, who spoke to Idman.biz after winning gold at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup in Cantanhede, Portugal, alongside Vladimir Dolmatov.

"This is our first World Cup medal. Our rivals were more well-known and had been competing in the mixed pairs category for a long time. To surpass them, our performance had to be flawless. I’m very happy that we managed to do it," Mustafayeva said.

She also highlighted the importance of their training: "We prepared for the competition at the Yardımlı Olympic Sports Complex, which was extremely beneficial. Last year, we also trained there before the World Championships in Italy, where we won a silver medal."

The Azerbaijani duo advanced to the final in first place with 19.250 points and secured the gold medal with 19.350 points in the decisive round.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz