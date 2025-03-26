26 March 2025
Chinese Olympic champions to compete in Baku

26 March 2025 15:00
The Chinese rhythmic gymnastics team will compete at the World Cup in Baku on April 18-20.

The group team, which won the Paris Olympics, will compete at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

The team's lineup has been updated, but among them will be Ding Xinyi and Wang Lanzzin, who won gold medals at the Olympic Games.

Two gymnasts will compete in individual competitions. Among them is the team leader, Zilu Wang, who took seventh place in the all-around at the Paris Olympics. She is a four-time Asian Championship medalist and a bronze medalist at the Asian Games. In addition to her, Zihan Wang has also been included in the squad.

