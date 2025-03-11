Nikita Simonov: "I don't pay attention to the audience when performing"

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov shared his thoughts on his victory at the World Cup held in Baku.

Simonov, who won a silver medal in the rings event at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, began the season successfully, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Simonov explained how he approaches his performances: “I don’t pay attention to the audience when I perform. I’m competing with myself.”

He also answered the question, “How to perform a perfect move?” by emphasizing the importance of visualizing the action, improving skills step by step, and constantly striving for improvement.

Since 2023, the Simonov Element in gymnastics has been named after him, which he first showcased during his rings performance at the 2022 World Championship in Liverpool.

Simonov's next competition will be the World Cup stage in Antalya, scheduled from March 20-23.

Idman.biz