European Gymnastics (EG) will soon reveal the best gymnasts of 2024.

The top performers will be honored in several categories: Best Male Gymnast, Best Female Gymnast, Best Team, Best Coach, and Best Performance, Idman.biz reports.

The best gymnast of 2023 was Mikhail Malkin, the two-time world champion in tumbling, while the Best Coach award went to Adil Huseynzada, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national tumbling team.

