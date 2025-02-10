10 February 2025
EN

Draw ceremony for FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup held in Lausanne

Gymnastics
News
10 February 2025 18:29
18
The draw ceremony for the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to be held in Baku, took place at the International Gymnastics Federation's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Idman.biz reports that the order of performance for the gymnasts was determined based on their rankings.

The World Cup will feature not only individual trampoline routines but also synchronized jumping events. Gymnasts from 15 countries will participate in the competition.

At the tournament, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, our national team will be represented in tumbling by Adil Hajizada and Tofig Aliyev. In trampoline gymnastics, Seljan Mahsudova, Ali Niftaliyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev, and Shafiga Humbatova will compete.

The competition will take place on February 22-23.

Idman.biz

