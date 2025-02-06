Azerbaijan’s national gymnastics team concludes training camp in Tashkent

The Azerbaijani men’s artistic gymnastics team has successfully completed its training camp in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation confirmed that the camp brought together national team members Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov, Mansum Safarov, Nihat Muradlı, Rasul Ahmadzada, and Miryusif Ahmadzada for an intensive preparation period, Idman.biz reports.

The training sessions were led by coaches Ruslan Irgashev and Eldar Safarov, focusing on refining technical skills and competition readiness.

With this phase of preparation complete, the team now shifts its focus to upcoming international tournaments.

Idman.biz