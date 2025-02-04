Kazakhstan’s gymnastics star returns to Baku

The Kazakhstan team has finalized its roster for the upcoming Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place in Baku on February 22-23.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will feature Danil Mussabayev, who has previously excelled in Azerbaijan. Mussabayev, the 2023 World Cup champion held in Baku, also earned a bronze medal in 2022 and participated in the Olympics.

Joining Mussabayev in the team are Nikita Timakov, Roman Barkov, Yerlan Tasmagambetov, and Viktoriya Butolina (all in trampoline), as well as Aleksandr Romakhov (in tumbling).

Idman.biz