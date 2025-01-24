25 January 2025
Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete in World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
24 January 2025 23:56
The Azerbaijani national team has finalized its roster for the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place on February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Seljan Mahsudova, Ali Niftaliyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev, and Shafiga Humbatova will compete in the trampoline events. Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Alexey Karatashev will vie for victory in the tumbling competition.

Teams from 15 countries are expected to participate in this prestigious event.

