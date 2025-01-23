International categories of Azerbaijani judges announced

The categories of Azerbaijani judges in rhythmic gymnastics have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has announced the list of judges who achieved high results in international judging courses.

Judges' Categories:

Vefa Bekirova will participate as a 2nd category judge in both individual and group competitions.

Laman Hajizada, Zuleyha Ismayilova, Elnara Huseynova, Aysel Hasanova, Kamil Guliyev, Nazrin Jafarzade, and Nigar Musazade can serve as 3rd category judges in both types of competitions.

Alexandra Reish holds a 2nd category in individual competitions and a 3rd category in group competitions.

Ayna Mammadova and Nazirakhanim Faradova have achieved a 3rd category in individual and a 4th category in group competitions.

Gulsum Asadova is a 3rd category judge in individual competitions.

Sabina Hajiyeva holds a 3rd category in group competitions.

Siyasat Amiraslanova has been awarded a 4th category in group competitions.

These judges will represent Azerbaijan in various international gymnastics events.

