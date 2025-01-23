23 January 2025
EN

International categories of Azerbaijani judges announced

Gymnastics
News
23 January 2025 17:52
10
International categories of Azerbaijani judges announced

The categories of Azerbaijani judges in rhythmic gymnastics have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has announced the list of judges who achieved high results in international judging courses.

Judges' Categories:
Vefa Bekirova will participate as a 2nd category judge in both individual and group competitions.

Laman Hajizada, Zuleyha Ismayilova, Elnara Huseynova, Aysel Hasanova, Kamil Guliyev, Nazrin Jafarzade, and Nigar Musazade can serve as 3rd category judges in both types of competitions.

Alexandra Reish holds a 2nd category in individual competitions and a 3rd category in group competitions.

Ayna Mammadova and Nazirakhanim Faradova have achieved a 3rd category in individual and a 4th category in group competitions.

Gulsum Asadova is a 3rd category judge in individual competitions.

Sabina Hajiyeva holds a 3rd category in group competitions.

Siyasat Amiraslanova has been awarded a 4th category in group competitions.

These judges will represent Azerbaijan in various international gymnastics events.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Renee Starcevic: "Azerbaijan offers ideal conditions for gymnastics"
13:36
Gymnastics

Renee Starcevic: "Azerbaijan offers ideal conditions for gymnastics"

The President of the Gymnastics Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Renee Starcevic discusses training camps in Baku and the future of gymnastics

From Baku to Rio de Janeiro: Look at the Rhythmic Gymnastics calendar
22 January 15:24
Gymnastics

From Baku to Rio de Janeiro: Look at the Rhythmic Gymnastics calendar

Key events to watch in 2025

Baku set to host the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
22 January 15:11
Gymnastics

Baku set to host the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Countdown to a prestigious event with 38 nations confirmed

Azerbaijan’s acrobats to compete at European Championship
21 January 12:14
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan’s acrobats to compete at European Championship

The European Gymnastics Federation announces participants for the upcoming competition in Luxembourg

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in 2025 Bavarian Open
20 January 17:31
Gymnastics

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in 2025 Bavarian Open

The international competition will be held in Oberstdorf, Germany

Baku World Cup poster unveiled
20 January 15:24
Gymnastics

Baku World Cup poster unveiled

Azerbaijan prepares to host trampoline and tumbling stars at the year’s first major international competition

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest
22 January 13:02
Football

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest

Leroy Sane confirms Liverpool's interest as his Bayern Munich contract nears expiry, with potential to replace Mohamed Salah