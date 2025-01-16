New movements for group teams in rhythmic gymnastics

In the new Olympic cycle, rhythmic gymnastics will see changes in the routines for group teams, particularly concerning the apparatus used.

Idman.biz reports that this year's performances will feature a composition using five ribbons, followed by a second routine with three balls and two hoops.

Looking ahead to 2026, further modifications will be introduced: group teams will perform with five balls, along with two clubs and three hoops. These changes will remain in place until the next Olympics.

Idman.biz