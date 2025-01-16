16 January 2025
New movements for group teams in rhythmic gymnastics

Gymnastics
News
16 January 2025 13:47
In the new Olympic cycle, rhythmic gymnastics will see changes in the routines for group teams, particularly concerning the apparatus used.

Idman.biz reports that this year's performances will feature a composition using five ribbons, followed by a second routine with three balls and two hoops.

Looking ahead to 2026, further modifications will be introduced: group teams will perform with five balls, along with two clubs and three hoops. These changes will remain in place until the next Olympics.

