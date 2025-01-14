14 January 2025
Key Gymnastics Competitions of the Year: From World Championships to Universiade

The International Gymnastics Federation has outlined the key competitions for this year.

Idman.biz presents some of the major events on the gymnastics calendar:

18-22 June
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
This event is expected to feature rising stars, as in previous years, including Olympic medalists and future champions like Sofia Raffaeli and Taisiya Onofriychuk.

16-27 July
Rhine-Ruhr, Germany
Universiade
Over 8,000 student-athletes from around the world, who are also pursuing higher education, will participate in the Universiade. Several renowned figures in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics will showcase their skills.

22-26 July
Lisbon, Portugal
World Gym for Life Challenge 2025
An inclusive event where anyone can join, featuring seminars and group performances. The main event will be a competition for groups, serving as a preparation for the 2027 World Gymnaestrada in Lisbon.

7-17 August
Chengdu, China
World Games
Gymnastics will be part of the 12th World Games, one of the biggest competitions for sports not included in the Olympics. This year, the event will focus on the return of synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as acrobatic gymnastics, double mini-tramp, and aerobics gymnastics.

20-24 August
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship
Brazil, a country that has been passionate about rhythmic gymnastics, will host the World Championships for the first time in Rio de Janeiro.

19-25 October
Jakarta, Indonesia
World Artistic Gymnastics Championship
For the first time, the Southeast Asian region will host the World Championships, which will take place in Jakarta.

6-9 November
Pamplona, Spain
World Trampoline Gymnastics Championship
Spain, known for having one of the best trampoline teams in the world, will host this prestigious event, with athletes like Melania Rodríguez and Noemí Romero Rosario competing for the top spots.

These competitions will showcase the top talent in gymnastics from around the world.

Idman.biz

