2 January 2025
EN

Zohra Aghamirova begins coaching sareer

Gymnastics
News
2 January 2025 12:01
22
Recently retired Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova is starting her coaching career.

Aghamirova will begin her coaching journey at the Ojag Sport club. The club has announced that she will be training their artistic gymnasts, Idman.biz reports.

Her first training sessions will take place from January 6 to 11, at both the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex and the Baku Olympic Complex.

Aghamirova has represented Azerbaijan in two Olympic Games, won a bronze medal at the European Championships in ball exercises, and claimed two gold medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games. She has also been a multiple-time medalist at the Universiade.

