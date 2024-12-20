20 December 2024
Azerbaijan actively participates in the "Gymnastics for All" project of the European family

Azerbaijan actively participates in the "Gymnastics for All" project of the European family

While discussing the year's results, Hlif Thorgeirsdottir, Head of the Technical Committee for "Gymnastics for All" of European Gymnastics, highlighted the participation of the Azerbaijani team in the EUROGYM tournament.

Thorgeirsdottir emphasized that 2,745 young athletes took part in the 14th edition of the tournament, hosted in Bodo, Norway, Idman.biz reports.

She noted that athletes from Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, and Sweden participated in the event. Thorgeirsdottir stated, "The EUROGYM program, from workshops to parades, the opening ceremony, city performances, and the grand finale, was active and entertaining. A highlight for many participants was the adventure under the midnight sun — a unique experience in Bodo during the summer."

