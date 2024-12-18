18 December 2024
Mariana Vasileva: “Thank you for the happiness you gave us”

Gymnastics
News
18 December 2024 15:15
18
A meeting was held between Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and Zohra Aghamirova, who recently ended her professional career.

Vasileva shared her sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude and well wishes to Agamirova, who concluded her career during the "Winter Fairytale" tournament in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

“Zohra, thank you for your dedication and hard work on this chosen path. We are grateful for the happiness you have brought us. I wish you health, success, and new victories in your new endeavors. I will always be by your side,” Vasileva wrote.

Aghamirova has had an illustrious career, participating in two Olympic Games, earning a bronze medal in ball routines at the European Championships, becoming a two-time champion of the Islamic Solidarity Games, and achieving multiple medals at the Universiade.

Idman.biz

