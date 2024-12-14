14 December 2024
EN

Zohra Agamirova finished her career

Gymnastics
News
14 December 2024 16:22
15
Zohra Agamirova finished her career

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova has finished her professional career.

The rhythmic gymnast's farewell to the great sport was at the Winter's Tale tournament held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Zohra performed a demonstration number under the applause of the audience.

Agamirova twice participated in the Olympic Games, won the bronze medal of the European Championship in ball movements, was also a double winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games, and a multiple prize-winner of the Universiade.

