13 December 2024
Gymnasts to qualify for World Championships through Continental Championships

Gymnastics
News
13 December 2024 17:21
4
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has outlined the qualification rules for the World Championships.

Artistic gymnasts will earn their spots for the World Championships based on their performances at the continental championships, Idman.biz reports.

Europe has been allocated 12 spots, meaning that the countries with the best results at the European Championships will be able to send two or three athletes to the World Championships in the individual events.

The World Championship will take place next year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Idman.biz

