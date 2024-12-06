6 December 2024
Masterclass in rhythmic gymnastics concludes – PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
6 December 2024 18:29
Masterclass in rhythmic gymnastics concludes – PHOTO

A masterclass in rhythmic gymnastics has been completed at the National Gymnastics Arena.

According to Idman.biz, the training sessions were led by members of the group routines team, who are finalists in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, bronze medalists at the World Championships, and gold medalists at the European Championships.

During the session, young gymnasts were taught the proper techniques for executing movements in sequence, developing endurance and balance, managing apparatus, and boosting self-confidence in performances, through both theoretical and practical lessons.

At the end, the team members gave autographs to the participants.

