23 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts announced for European Cup

Gymnastics
News
23 April 2025 11:57
14
The Azerbaijani gymnasts who will compete in the upcoming European Cup have been confirmed.

The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team will be represented by a large delegation at the European Cup, which will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

In the individual senior category, Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova will compete, while in the junior category, Shams Aghahuseynova, Azada Atakishiyeva, and Fidan Gurbanli will represent the country.

The host nation will also participate in the group events. The senior group team will include Laman Alimuradova, Daria Sorokina, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, and Sofiya Mammadova.

The junior group team will consist of Nazrin Abdullayeva, Ayan Nasirova, Nazrin Salmanli, Ilaha Bahadurova, Shams Muvaffagi, and Nilufar Oruchlu.

Gymnasts from 23 countries will compete in the European Cup, which will take place from May 1 to 4.

