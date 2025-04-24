World Cup: Azerbaijani gymnast on the way to victory in the overall series

Tomorrow, the final stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will start in Doha.

Nikita Simonov will perform in the exercises with rings as the leader of the overall score of the series, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani gymnast has 105 points. The victory in the tournament in Baku brought him 30 points, and the silver medals won in Cottbus, Osiek and Antalya brought him 25 points each time.

Thus, Simonov has risen to the podium in all rating tournaments held since the beginning of the year and is close to winning the overall series.

Azerbaijani other representative, Rasul Ahmadzade, will also perform in Doha. He will compete in freestyle, pommel horse, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

