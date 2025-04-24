24 April 2025
Lala Kramarenko files appeal to CAS over neutral athlete status

Gymnastics
News
24 April 2025 15:06
14
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has refused to grant neutral athlete status to Lala Kramarenko.

R-Sport reported that the European rhythmic gymnastics champion received a "no" answer because she participated in a gala concert dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, the MGFSO sports club, which the gymnast represents, has shown support for the war with Ukraine on social networks.

Kramarenko is also accused of publishing a photo of herself with Irina Viner, the former head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team.

FIG decision can only be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to the source, Kramarenko has appealed to CAS.

In April, the Russian Gymnastics Federation announced that athletes who had already received neutral status had decided to refuse to participate in upcoming tournaments held by the international federation due to the refusal of other colleagues regarding this status.

Lala is the daughter of former goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani national football team Dmitry Kramarenko.

