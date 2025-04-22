22 April 2025
When will Lala Kramarenko return to mat?

The situation surrounding Lala Kramarenko, the daughter of former Azerbaijani goalkeeper Dmitri Kramarenko, has been clarified.

Russian national team coach Tatiana Sergeeva shared an update on the 20-year-old European champion's recovery from an injury that had sidelined her from the team, Idman.biz reports.

"Lala is currently in her recovery period. Of course, we hope for her successful return to sport," Sergeeva said. "The exact date of her return is still uncertain, but we are monitoring the process and supporting her at every stage."

Kramarenko underwent meniscus surgery in July of last year.

Idman.biz

