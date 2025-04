The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team will take part in the next stage of the FIG World Cup, set to be held in Tashkent from April 25 to 27.

Ilona Zeynalova and Zohra Jafarova will represent Azerbaijan at the tournament in the capital of Uzbekistan, Idman.biz reports.

Also participating in the event is Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev of Germany, who claimed two gold medals at the recent World Cup stage held in Baku last weekend.

Idman.biz