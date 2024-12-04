Australian gymnast: "I am deeply grateful to my Azerbaijani family"

Australian gymnast Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, who trained in Baku for three years, has highlighted the importance of her training experience in Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Gymnastics Australia, the Paris Olympics participant shared her heartfelt gratitude for the support she received during her time in Baku, describing it as pivotal to her growth as both an athlete and a person, Idman.biz reports.

"I am deeply grateful to my Azerbaijani family for their support, guidance, and leadership that contributed to my success," Alexandra remarked.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Alexandra has decided to further her career outside of sports. As part of the Australian Institute of Sport's Virtual Experience Program, she has returned to her legal studies and gained experience in the judicial field. "It has been wonderful to reconnect with legal studies, and I have worked in the court system. Currently, I am focusing all my efforts on this path," she said.

Idman.biz