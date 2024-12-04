4 December 2024
EN

Australian gymnast: "I am deeply grateful to my Azerbaijani family"

Gymnastics
News
4 December 2024 22:06
8
Australian gymnast: "I am deeply grateful to my Azerbaijani family"

Australian gymnast Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, who trained in Baku for three years, has highlighted the importance of her training experience in Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Gymnastics Australia, the Paris Olympics participant shared her heartfelt gratitude for the support she received during her time in Baku, describing it as pivotal to her growth as both an athlete and a person, Idman.biz reports.

"I am deeply grateful to my Azerbaijani family for their support, guidance, and leadership that contributed to my success," Alexandra remarked.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Alexandra has decided to further her career outside of sports. As part of the Australian Institute of Sport's Virtual Experience Program, she has returned to her legal studies and gained experience in the judicial field. "It has been wonderful to reconnect with legal studies, and I have worked in the court system. Currently, I am focusing all my efforts on this path," she said.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani gymnasts head to Serbia – PHOTO
3 December 15:12
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts head to Serbia – PHOTO

Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 9 athletes competing over the course of this four-day event
Azerbaijani coach Ruslan Eyvazov conducts masterclass in Georgia – PHOTO
3 December 11:10
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani coach Ruslan Eyvazov conducts masterclass in Georgia – PHOTO

The sessions featured performances of national dances and flash mobs, showcasing the vibrant culture of gymnastics
Safeguarding seminar held at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO
2 December 11:46
Gymnastics

Safeguarding seminar held at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO

The seminar was conducted by Namig Badirkhanov, the AGF's Medical Affairs and Safeguarding Manager
Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the international tournament
30 November 17:06
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the international tournament

The competition will start on December 7
Two Azerbaijani duos to compete in Santa Claus Cup
29 November 15:01
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani duos to compete in Santa Claus Cup

Azerbaijan’s figure skating pairs are set to participate in the international Santa Claus Cup in Hungary
Azerbaijani coach to lead masterclass in Georgia
29 November 14:50
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani coach to lead masterclass in Georgia

The masterclass will take place on November 30 and December 1

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators