Azerbaijani gymnasts head to Serbia – PHOTO

On December 5, the international artistic gymnastics tournament, “Memorial Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic,” will kick off in Novi Sad, Serbia.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 9 athletes competing over the course of this four-day event.

Under the guidance of coaches Olga Barkalava and Eldar Safarov, the following gymnasts will showcase their skills: Nazanin Teymurova, Rasul Ahmadzada, Ayten Mammadova, Deniz Aliyeva, Khadija Abbaszade, Aydin Alizada, Albina Aliyeva, Leyla Mammadzada, and Aynaz Majidzade.

Additionally, Zekeriya Muradli will serve as a judge at the competition.

