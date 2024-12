At the invitation of the Georgia Gymnastics Federation, Ruslan Eyvazov, head coach of the "Gymnastics for All" program, has successfully completed a two-day masterclass in Georgia.

As Idman.biz reports, the sessions featured performances of national dances and flash mobs, showcasing the vibrant culture of gymnastics.

In addition, novice gymnasts and coaches were introduced to a range of theoretical knowledge and techniques, enhancing their skills and understanding of the sport.

Idman.biz