Ojag Sport returns from Dubai with 11 medals

The Aram UAE Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament took place in Dubai, UAE.
According to Idman.biz, Ojag Sport club had an outstanding performance, winning 11 medals in the competition.
• Arina Pogorila (2012): Gold in hoop, ball, and clubs
• Halima Amirzada (2016): Gold in apparatus-free routines and hoop
• Evelina Yoshpa: Gold in apparatus-free routines and hoop
• Asya Mahmudzada: Gold in apparatus-free routines and clubs
• Inji Hummatova (2017): Gold in apparatus-free routines and ball
• Farida Jalilova (2017): Silver in ball routines
