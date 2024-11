Turkish athlete Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, a silver medalist in shooting at the Paris Olympics, visited the National Gymnastics Arena.

According to Idman.biz, Tarhan toured the complex, met with athletes, and later, via video call, joined Yusuf Dikec, who also won silver in the 10m air pistol event at the same Olympics alongside Tarhan.

During the meeting, young athletes recreated Dikec's famous gesture—his calm and composed performance while shooting at the firing line in Paris.

