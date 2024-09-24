25 September 2024
EG: "Azerbaijan is among the leaders in world acrobatics"

Gymnastics
News
24 September 2024 22:19
EG: "Azerbaijan is among the leaders in world acrobatics"

European Gymnastics (EG) evaluated the performance of Azerbaijani acrobats at the World Championship held in Guimarães (Portugal).

The organization posted on the social network under the name "Leaders of AKRO-2024", as reported by Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani team, which won 8 medals, was reportedly placed in the 3rd place in the final result. Aghasif Rahimov-Raziya Seyidli mixed pair secured gold in balance and mixed movements, bronze in dynamic exercises, Daniel Abbasov-Murad Rafiyev clinched gold in mixed and balance, bronze in dynamic exercises, Riyad Safarov-Rasul Seyidli-Seymur-Jafarov and Abdulla Al-Mashaikhi won bronze in dynamic routine. In addition, Azerbaijan won a silver medal in team competitions.

Azerbaijan, which won 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals, is behind Belgium (5-1-0) and China (5-0-1) in the medal ranking.

