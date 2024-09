The Azerbaijani acrobatics team won the 8th medal at the World Championship held in Portugal.

The men's group won bronze, as Idman.biz reports.

Riyad Safarov-Rasul Seyidli-Seymur Jafarov and Abdulla Al-Mashaikhi team placed on the podium in dynamic exercises.

The Azerbaijani team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in the championship.

Idman.biz