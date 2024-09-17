"This tournament was very exciting."

Zahra Rashidova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in acrobatics, told Idman.biz at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He commented on his performances at the age-group acrobatics world competitions in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Rashidova said that it is very difficult for her to talk about this.

"It is very difficult to express the feelings I experienced when I won. We always believed in ourselves. Not once did we get disappointed. We thought that we should make as few mistakes as possible during the speech. We managed to do it."

According to him, his main plans for the future are to achieve good results in the European Championship and other important competitions.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won a gold medal and became the champion in the competition between 13-19-year-old athletes.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz