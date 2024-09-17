"Everything went very well."

This was told by Nazrin Zeyniyeva, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in acrobatics.

He commented on the World Championship held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Zeyniyeva said that this was her second World Championship.

"The tournament was very interesting and exciting. Our opponents were very strong. They performed very well. But we beat all our competitors and secured the gold. Our coaches and we have always hoped that we will win a gold medal."

It should be noted that our gymnasts won gold medals ahead of their closest followers - competitors from Israel and Portugal.

Banuchichak Huseynli

