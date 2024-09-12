Dmitri Poliaroush holds seminar at National Gymnastics Arena

A member of the Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation for trampoline gymnastics, a two-time Olympian, six-time world champion, and seven-time European champion, Belarusian specialist Dmitri Poliaroush is visiting Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.biz, he will share his knowledge and expertise with Azerbaijani professionals at the "Seminar on Refereeing and Coaching for National Specialists," set to take place in Azerbaijan from September 16 to 20.

The seminar will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

