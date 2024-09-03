3 September 2024
Gymnastics
News
3 September 2024 17:47
Per Joustrand: "TeamGym competition will be held in Baku for the first time"

The next meeting of the Technical Committee of European Gymnastics TeamGym was held in Baku.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sequence of athletes' performances in the European Championship, as well as other issues related to TeamGym were discussed.
Idman.biz presents the interview given by the President of the Technical Committee, Per Joustrand, to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

- What can you say about the final preparations?

- We had a meeting with the Technical Committee of European Gymnastics in Baku. We are finalizing preparations for the big event here in mid-October. We are very excited and I think we are ready.

- ⁠What do you think about our experience in organizing international competitions?

- ⁠We know that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has been the organizer of many world-scale gymnastics competitions. We also have great organizational experience from the technical side. Now, for the first time, the TeamGym competition will be held in your arena.

On October 16-19, the TeamGym European Championship will be held in Baku for the first time.

Idman.biz

