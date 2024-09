Azerbaijani gymnasts won a gold medal at the 15th Plovdiv Cup Aerobics Open held in Bulgaria.

Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva won the mixed doubles competition, Idman.biz reports.

The Bulgarian tournament can be considered as a preparatory stage for the Azerbaijani gymnasts for the World Championship to be held in Pesaro, Italy on September 27-29.

Idman.biz