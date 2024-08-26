Irina Kovalchuk: "The arena in Baku is the biggest dream of every coach" - INTERVIEW

Irina Kovalchuk, the head coach of the Kuwait national rhythmic gymnastics team, gave an interview to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

She evaluated the training camp in Baku and expressed his thoughts about Azerbaijan's capital, Idman.biz reports.

- How was your training camp?

- We came to Baku to improve our skills. We love coming here because of the great conditions in the arena.

- What emotions will you return home with? What experiences have you gained here?

- We came here with the main team to prepare for the upcoming season. We want to achieve more. Since we don't have such teachers in Kuwait, we planned to take some lessons from choreography teachers here. I hope we will go further after these lessons.

- What can you say about the National Gymnastics Arena?

- The arena is magnificent. Such an arena is probably the biggest dream of every coach. There are many gymnastics mats here. They are very good quality. It has had a very positive effect on us and we are very happy to be here.

- What can you say about our athletes?

- I watched the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. I am proud of your gymnasts. They showed good results.

- Were you able to visit the city?

- I love Baku. This is not my first visit to your capital. I think I saw a lot of places while I was here. I liked it quite a bit.

- Did you like our kitchen?

- Of course, you have an amazing kitchen.

Idman.biz