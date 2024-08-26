26 August 2024
EN

Irina Kovalchuk: "The arena in Baku is the biggest dream of every coach" - INTERVIEW

Gymnastics
Interview
26 August 2024 17:11
11
Irina Kovalchuk: "The arena in Baku is the biggest dream of every coach" - INTERVIEW

Irina Kovalchuk, the head coach of the Kuwait national rhythmic gymnastics team, gave an interview to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

She evaluated the training camp in Baku and expressed his thoughts about Azerbaijan's capital, Idman.biz reports.

- How was your training camp?

- We came to Baku to improve our skills. We love coming here because of the great conditions in the arena.

- What emotions will you return home with? What experiences have you gained here?

- We came here with the main team to prepare for the upcoming season. We want to achieve more. Since we don't have such teachers in Kuwait, we planned to take some lessons from choreography teachers here. I hope we will go further after these lessons.

- What can you say about the National Gymnastics Arena?

- The arena is magnificent. Such an arena is probably the biggest dream of every coach. There are many gymnastics mats here. They are very good quality. It has had a very positive effect on us and we are very happy to be here.

- What can you say about our athletes?

- I watched the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. I am proud of your gymnasts. They showed good results.

- Were you able to visit the city?

- I love Baku. This is not my first visit to your capital. I think I saw a lot of places while I was here. I liked it quite a bit.

- Did you like our kitchen?

- Of course, you have an amazing kitchen.

Idman.biz

Related news

The star ambassadors of the World Championship have been presented
11:11
Gymnastics

The star ambassadors of the World Championship have been presented

The organizing committee of the World Aerobics Championship, which will be held in Guimaraes, Portugal, presented the star ambassadors
Kuwaiti gymnasts in Baku
24 August 17:46
Gymnastics

Kuwaiti gymnasts in Baku

The athletes train at the National Gymnastics Arena

Noha Abu Shabana comes to Azerbaijan
23 August 17:25
Gymnastics

Noha Abu Shabana comes to Azerbaijan

During her visit to Azerbaijan, she will share her valuable knowledge and experience with local experts
TeamGym in Baku is among the main gymnastics events of the year - PHOTO
23 August 12:20
Gymnastics

TeamGym in Baku is among the main gymnastics events of the year - PHOTO

European Gymnastics (EG) presented the calendar of the main competitions to be held until the end of the year
Azerbaijani acrobats are among the main stars of the world championship - PHOTO
21 August 17:01
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats are among the main stars of the world championship - PHOTO

European Gymnastics (EG) presented the main stars of the world acrobatics championship to be held in Guimaraes, Portugal on September 19-22
World cup series in Baku
21 August 15:24
Gymnastics

World cup series in Baku

In 2025, the rhythmic gymnastics world cup series will consist of four stages instead of five

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
25 August 11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium
24 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
POST about Yaylagul Ramazanova from IOC - VIDEO - PHOTO
24 August 09:25
Archery

POST about Yaylagul Ramazanova from IOC - VIDEO - PHOTO

"Heart of a champion, strength of a mother"
A successful start from the champion
24 August 10:04
World football

A successful start from the champion

The 2024/2025 season has started in the German Bundesliga