17 August 2024
EN

3 gold medals in Alma Cup - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
16 August 2024 12:33
32
3 gold medals in Alma Cup - PHOTO

Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully performed at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Alma Cup held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athletes finished the competition held on August 13-16 with three gold medals. In addition, Azerbaijani representatives distinguished themselves in two nominations.

Fidan Gurbanli beat all competitors in the youth competition. She won the gold in the all-around event, which includes clubs and ribbon. Azeebaijani gymnast was also awarded the title of winner in the Miss Grace nomination.

Two of Azerbaijani gymnasts distinguished themselves in the youth competition. Alina Kolesnikova became the champion in the all-around, which includes the movement with clubs and tape. Nur Sadigova was ahead of everyone in the multi-sport event consisting of hoop and ball movement. She also became the winner of the Miss Grace nomination.

Idman.biz

Related news

From the World Championship to the World Games
16 August 19:18
Gymnastics

From the World Championship to the World Games

There are 6 weeks left until the start of the World Aerobics Championship, which will be held in Pesaro, Italy
Continue the struggle of gymnasts
16 August 13:02
Gymnastics

Continue the struggle of gymnasts

The break in international gymnastics competitions related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will end in September
Paris 2024: RECORD from Azerbaijani gymnastics team
10 August 18:08
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: RECORD from Azerbaijani gymnastics team

The rhythmic gymnastics competitions of Paris 2024 were concluded today
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan national team has completed its performance at the Olympics - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 August 17:35
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan national team has completed its performance at the Olympics - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan national team has 66,450 points in the sum of two movements
Nurlana Mammadzada: "It is gratifying to reach the finals again after 16 years"
9 August 17:31
Paris-2024

Nurlana Mammadzada: "It is gratifying to reach the finals again after 16 years"

"The qualifying round was very intense"
Olympic Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts completed the qualifying round - PHOTO - VIDEO
9 August 14:26
Paris-2024

Olympic Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts completed the qualifying round - PHOTO - VIDEO

14 teams will compete in the qualifying round

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"