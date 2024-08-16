3 gold medals in Alma Cup - PHOTO

Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully performed at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Alma Cup held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athletes finished the competition held on August 13-16 with three gold medals. In addition, Azerbaijani representatives distinguished themselves in two nominations.

Fidan Gurbanli beat all competitors in the youth competition. She won the gold in the all-around event, which includes clubs and ribbon. Azeebaijani gymnast was also awarded the title of winner in the Miss Grace nomination.

Two of Azerbaijani gymnasts distinguished themselves in the youth competition. Alina Kolesnikova became the champion in the all-around, which includes the movement with clubs and tape. Nur Sadigova was ahead of everyone in the multi-sport event consisting of hoop and ball movement. She also became the winner of the Miss Grace nomination.

