14 June 2024
EN

Los Angeles CLAIM from the gymnastics legend

Gymnastics
News
14 June 2024 12:19
5
Los Angeles CLAIM from the gymnastics legend

Oksana Chusovitina, one of the legends of sports gymnastics, plans to participate in the Los Angeles-2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the 49-year-old Uzbek gymnast announced this to the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Chusovitina needed to compete and finish as the highest eligible athlete in the all-around standings in order to earn a quota to what would have been her ninth Olympic appearance.

"My dear friends, fans and everyone who loves Gymnastics! Unfortunately, I have some sad news for you," Chusovitina wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, while training on the podium of the Asian Championships, which is taking place in Tashkent and is a qualifying event for the Olympic Games in Paris, I was injured during the floor exercise. I will not be able to take part and I am very upset as I have been preparing for this competition for a long time.

"I started doing all-around and I wanted to perform in our country, in front of our fans," she continued. "But, unfortunately, tomorrow you will not see me among the participants. I would like to express my gratitude to all of you, but you can come and support our girls. That's what I'm going to do tomorrow!"

The Olympic gold medallist knew the difficult task she faced in obtaining a quota for the Olympics, but never backed down.

“The main thing is not to give up,” Chusovitina said in an Instagram post featuring a montage of her preparation ahead of the event.

It should be noted that Chusovitina is the gold medalist of Barcelona-1992 and silver medalist of Beijing-2008.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

ANADA organizes an awareness seminar for gymnasts
12 June 11:41
Gymnastics

ANADA organizes an awareness seminar for gymnasts

The athletes were given detailed information about the doping control process, prohibited list and anti-doping rules at the seminar
FIG: "Azerbaijan is at the apex of the sport"
7 June 12:49
Gymnastics

FIG: "Azerbaijan is at the apex of the sport"

"The proof is in the World Cup rankings"
Farid Gayibov: "There are still a lot of issues and areas that need improvement and development"
6 June 15:47
Gymnastics

Farid Gayibov: "There are still a lot of issues and areas that need improvement and development"

The president of European Gymnastics, Farid Gayibov, spoke about the significant events of the past month
Azerbaijani acrobats won the World Cup overall
6 June 14:35
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats won the World Cup overall

The International Gymnastics Federation calculated the final results of the series after the stage held in Rzeszów, Poland
Engoulou: "Azerbaijani gymnasts have a unique place in the world" - INTERVIEW
5 June 17:32
Gymnastics

Engoulou: "Azerbaijani gymnasts have a unique place in the world" - INTERVIEW

"I have never seen this kind of attitude anywhere else"
Zeynab Hummatova: "I don't choose them" - PHOTO - VIDEO
4 June 17:56
Gymnastics

Zeynab Hummatova: "I don't choose them" - PHOTO - VIDEO

She spoke about the attention paid to this sport in Azerbaijan

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12 June 12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality