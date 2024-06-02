The sports director of the AGF is a candidate for the Technical Committee of the FIG

The candidacy of Natalya Bulanova, sports director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, to the Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that elections to the committee will take place on October 25 at the organization's congress in Doha.

The representative of Azerbaijan is currently a member of the committee for all types of gymnastics. He will be one of 11 candidates for re-election. There will be 6 people in the Technical Committee.

It should be noted that the president of European Gymnastics, Farid Gayibov, is a candidate for the position of FIG president.

