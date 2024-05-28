28 May 2024
EN

Gullu Aghalarzade: "We did it and showed what we are capable of"

Gymnastics
News
28 May 2024 10:21
17
Gullu Aghalarzade: "We did it and showed what we are capable of"

"When I was waiting for the prices after the second act, I had a feeling that we would win the license."

As Idman.biz reports that it was said by Gullu Aghalarzade, a member of the Azerbaijan national team for group activities.

She spoke about winning a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Games at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, after returning from the European Championship in Hungary: "We were not afraid of competition. Everything depended on us. It was only necessary to execute the programs confidently and without errors. We did it, we focused and showed what we are capable of. The Olympics are two months away and now we will continue our work. We want to do well in Paris. We only have to wait for the approval of the license from the International Gymnastics Federation."

She added that they took advantage of the European Championship, which was the last chance to qualify for the Summer Games: "Psychologically, it was not easy. But we understood that there was no other way out. We thank our federation and our coaches, thanks to whom we were able to achieve our goal."

It should be noted that the Olympic license found its owner based on the results of the all-around. The group consisting of Leman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina took the fourth place.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zeynab Hummatova: "We will work more on the complexity of movements until the Olympics"
09:56
Gymnastics

Zeynab Hummatova: "We will work more on the complexity of movements until the Olympics"

"Wherever we perform, we feel this support"
Budapest challenge of Azerbaijani gymnasts
24 May 10:00
Gymnastics

Budapest challenge of Azerbaijani gymnasts

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO
23 May 17:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

The competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days
European Championship: Azerbaijani gymnasts start, final for juniors
23 May 10:08
Gymnastics

European Championship: Azerbaijani gymnasts start, final for juniors

Today, gymnasts will perform in two types
"Gymnastics for All" Challenge to be held in Baku
22 May 17:56
Gymnastics

"Gymnastics for All" Challenge to be held in Baku

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
European Gymnastics Championship kicks off
22 May 10:53
Gymnastics

European Gymnastics Championship kicks off

The continental championship is the last license competition before the Olympics

Most read

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
27 May 13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship
27 May 12:22
Football

Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina