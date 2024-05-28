Gullu Aghalarzade: "We did it and showed what we are capable of"

"When I was waiting for the prices after the second act, I had a feeling that we would win the license."

As Idman.biz reports that it was said by Gullu Aghalarzade, a member of the Azerbaijan national team for group activities.

She spoke about winning a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Games at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, after returning from the European Championship in Hungary: "We were not afraid of competition. Everything depended on us. It was only necessary to execute the programs confidently and without errors. We did it, we focused and showed what we are capable of. The Olympics are two months away and now we will continue our work. We want to do well in Paris. We only have to wait for the approval of the license from the International Gymnastics Federation."

She added that they took advantage of the European Championship, which was the last chance to qualify for the Summer Games: "Psychologically, it was not easy. But we understood that there was no other way out. We thank our federation and our coaches, thanks to whom we were able to achieve our goal."

It should be noted that the Olympic license found its owner based on the results of the all-around. The group consisting of Leman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina took the fourth place.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz