Siyana Vasileva will be an expert in coaching courses in Larnaca

The European Gymnastics (EG) Technical Committee will organize coaching courses in Larnaca, Cyprus on October 11-14.

Idman.biz reports that one of the experts at the event will be the coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Siyana Vasileva, who is a member of the Athletes' Commission of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

A seminar for judges will also be held in Larnaca. Natalya Bulanova, a member of the FIG Technical Committee, sports director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, is among the experts invited to this seminar.

