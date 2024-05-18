18 May 2024
Sasha Velichkovich: "The development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan is at a high level"

18 May 2024 17:17
"You have a very beautiful center worthy of real champions."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by the president of the Serbian Gymnastics Federation, Sasha Velichkovich.

The Doctor of Physical Education, who took a master class in Baku, expressed his fascination with the National Gymnastics Arena. According to Velichkovic, it is the first time he is taking a class here: "I already know that you have good coaches and specialists. I trained many coaches and it became clear that the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan is at a high level. This time, the master was in the parts that the gymnasts were familiar with in our classes. I think it is always necessary to repeat the important things for our young gymnasts.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has given great support to the development of gymnastics in Serbia: "Thank you for it. I wanted to repay the support shown to us by giving a simple lecture. Your children are talented. I know you are hardworking people. Diligence is the surest way to achieve high results and become a champion."

