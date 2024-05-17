17 May 2024
EN

Schedule of the European Championship

Gymnastics
News
17 May 2024 15:41
European Gymnastics (EG) announced the calendar of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held on May 22-26 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that 203 senior and 99 junior gymnasts from 40 countries will compete in the competition.

In the group competition, there will be an exciting battle among an impressive line-up of 19 groups. These are Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Turkiye and Ukraine. The Azerbaijan national team will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade and Ilona Zeynalova in the individual competitions, and Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva and Darya Sorokina in the group competition. Azerbaijani gymnasts Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli will take to the mat in the youth competition.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be the last licensed competition on the eve of Paris-2024.

