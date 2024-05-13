13 May 2024
EN

European Gymnastics distinguished the stars of the continental championship

Gymnastics
News
13 May 2024 16:23
European Gymnastics distinguished the stars of the continental championship

European Gymnastics (EG) has distinguished the leading rhythmic gymnasts who will participate in the European Championship to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that 302 athletes from 40 countries will participate in the competition to be held on May 22-26.

203 of them will take part in the competition of adults and 99 of them will be taken up by juniors. 19 teams will perform in the competition.

The institution's press service also touched on the competition in the championship: "Bulgarian superstar Boryana Kaleyn is looking to defend her all-around title. She will face stiff competition from reigning World Champion Darja Varfolomeev (GER), former World Champion Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 2022 European Champion Daria Atamanov (ISR), Ukraine’s leading lady Viktoriia Onopriienko, Bulgarian starlet Stiliana Nikolova, and the list goes on. The host nation Hungary will be represented by Fanni Pigniczki and Hanna Wiesner.

Special mention goes out to former junior stand-outs Liliana Lewinska (POL), Elvira Krasnobaeva (BUL) and Taisiia Onofriichuk (UKR) who will be making their first senior appearance at a European Championships.

In the group competition, we look forward to an exciting battle between an impressive line-up of 19 groups: Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.”

Zohra Aghamirova, Kamila Seyidzade and Alina Mammadova took part in the Azerbaijan national team in individual competitions. Our team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamila Aliyeva and Darya Sorokina will perform in group movements. Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli were invited to the junior competition.

Nijat Zakiyev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Lesotho and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
11 May 13:20
Gymnastics

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Lesotho and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

This cooperation is important in terms of exchange of experience between federations
Gymnastics for all exercises in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center - PHOTO
10 May 17:55
Gymnastics

Gymnastics for all exercises in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center - PHOTO

Children performed warm-up, gymnastics, various dance movements under the guidance of gymnastics specialists
53 gymnasts are competing in the Baku championship
9 May 12:27
Gymnastics

53 gymnasts are competing in the Baku championship

Today, the open Baku championship and the capital championship in sports gymnastics have started
European champions in the World Cup
9 May 12:19
Gymnastics

European champions in the World Cup

Azerbaijan team will go to Bulgaria with a strong team
Azerbaijani acrobats are among the favorites of the World Cup
8 May 18:09
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats are among the favorites of the World Cup

This year the World Cup series will consist of three tournaments
Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the World Cup
7 May 18:15
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the World Cup

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Portimao

Most read

Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH
12 May 11:31
Football

Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH

They lost in all three
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Unpleasant record from Man Utd
09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
31st in Europe - Qarabag
12 May 13:56
Football

31st in Europe - Qarabag

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the ranking list of world clubs in Europe have been revealed