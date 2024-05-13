European Gymnastics distinguished the stars of the continental championship

European Gymnastics (EG) has distinguished the leading rhythmic gymnasts who will participate in the European Championship to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that 302 athletes from 40 countries will participate in the competition to be held on May 22-26.

203 of them will take part in the competition of adults and 99 of them will be taken up by juniors. 19 teams will perform in the competition.

The institution's press service also touched on the competition in the championship: "Bulgarian superstar Boryana Kaleyn is looking to defend her all-around title. She will face stiff competition from reigning World Champion Darja Varfolomeev (GER), former World Champion Sofia Raffaeli (ITA), 2022 European Champion Daria Atamanov (ISR), Ukraine’s leading lady Viktoriia Onopriienko, Bulgarian starlet Stiliana Nikolova, and the list goes on. The host nation Hungary will be represented by Fanni Pigniczki and Hanna Wiesner.

Special mention goes out to former junior stand-outs Liliana Lewinska (POL), Elvira Krasnobaeva (BUL) and Taisiia Onofriichuk (UKR) who will be making their first senior appearance at a European Championships.

In the group competition, we look forward to an exciting battle between an impressive line-up of 19 groups: Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.”

Zohra Aghamirova, Kamila Seyidzade and Alina Mammadova took part in the Azerbaijan national team in individual competitions. Our team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamila Aliyeva and Darya Sorokina will perform in group movements. Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli were invited to the junior competition.

Nijat Zakiyev

Idman.biz