8 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani acrobats are among the favorites of the World Cup

Gymnastics
News
8 May 2024 18:09
Azerbaijani acrobats are among the favorites of the World Cup

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has distinguished Azerbaijani acrobats ahead of the World Cup, which will start on May 10 in Burgas.

Idman.biz reports that this competition will be the start of the World Cup series.

"World Championship medalists Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov are the winners of two out of three World Cups last year. They will resume their competition with Amy Rafaeli and Jonatan Friedman (Israel), who won 1 title and 2 silver medals in the competition.”

It should be noted that this year the World Cup series will consist of three tournaments.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the World Cup
7 May 18:15
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast will participate in the World Cup

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Portimao
Boryana Kaleyn: "Baku is my lucky city"
7 May 15:18
Gymnastics

Boryana Kaleyn: "Baku is my lucky city"

"I won my first European medal here"
Sofia Raffaeli: "I am very happy with this competition"
7 May 12:58
Gymnastics

Sofia Raffaeli: "I am very happy with this competition"

"I am very satisfied with my performances at the European Cup in Baku"
Stiliana Nikolova: "I did my job on the carpet "
7 May 12:47
Gymnastics

Stiliana Nikolova: "I did my job on the carpet "

"The two gold medals I won at the European Cup in Baku show that I am on the right way"
Memorandum between India and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
5 May 17:34
Gymnastics

Memorandum between India and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

The Memorandum is intended for the development and promotion of gymnastics
Our team won the European bronze medal - PHOTO
5 May 17:16
Gymnastics

Our team won the European bronze medal - PHOTO

Our team were on the podium with their 3 ribbons and 2 balls performance

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026