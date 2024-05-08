Azerbaijani acrobats are among the favorites of the World Cup

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has distinguished Azerbaijani acrobats ahead of the World Cup, which will start on May 10 in Burgas.

Idman.biz reports that this competition will be the start of the World Cup series.

"World Championship medalists Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov are the winners of two out of three World Cups last year. They will resume their competition with Amy Rafaeli and Jonatan Friedman (Israel), who won 1 title and 2 silver medals in the competition.”

It should be noted that this year the World Cup series will consist of three tournaments.

